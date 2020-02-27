All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:30 PM

3417 Bristol Road

3417 Bristol Road · No Longer Available
Location

3417 Bristol Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Great half duplex in the heart of the Cultural District, Moniticello, 7th Street, and Riverside. Private Outdoor spaces and open concept make this a must see. Wood laminate flooring and granite countertops as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Bristol Road have any available units?
3417 Bristol Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 Bristol Road have?
Some of 3417 Bristol Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 Bristol Road currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Bristol Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Bristol Road pet-friendly?
No, 3417 Bristol Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3417 Bristol Road offer parking?
No, 3417 Bristol Road does not offer parking.
Does 3417 Bristol Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 Bristol Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Bristol Road have a pool?
No, 3417 Bristol Road does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Bristol Road have accessible units?
No, 3417 Bristol Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Bristol Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 Bristol Road has units with dishwashers.

