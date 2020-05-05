All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3413 Roddy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3413 Roddy Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:46 PM

3413 Roddy Drive

3413 Roddy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3413 Roddy Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Roddy Drive have any available units?
3413 Roddy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3413 Roddy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Roddy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Roddy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 Roddy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3413 Roddy Drive offer parking?
No, 3413 Roddy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3413 Roddy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Roddy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Roddy Drive have a pool?
No, 3413 Roddy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Roddy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3413 Roddy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Roddy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3413 Roddy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3413 Roddy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3413 Roddy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University