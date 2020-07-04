3413 Conway

Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath little home. New floors and paint, nice and bright, spacious , wide open floor plan. Come make this cute place yours, just off highway 121 and Riverside 2 blocks from Martin House brewery and Top Golf in Fort Worth.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
