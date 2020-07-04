Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3413 Brady Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3413 Brady Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:40 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3413 Brady Avenue
3413 Brady Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3413 Brady Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable rental in the quiet and charming Westcliff neighborhood and within a 5 minute drive to TCU's campus. Appliances and lawn care are provided by the landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3413 Brady Avenue have any available units?
3413 Brady Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3413 Brady Avenue have?
Some of 3413 Brady Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3413 Brady Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Brady Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Brady Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3413 Brady Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3413 Brady Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3413 Brady Avenue offers parking.
Does 3413 Brady Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3413 Brady Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Brady Avenue have a pool?
No, 3413 Brady Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Brady Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3413 Brady Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Brady Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 Brady Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University