Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:40 AM

3413 Brady Avenue

3413 Brady Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3413 Brady Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable rental in the quiet and charming Westcliff neighborhood and within a 5 minute drive to TCU's campus. Appliances and lawn care are provided by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Brady Avenue have any available units?
3413 Brady Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 Brady Avenue have?
Some of 3413 Brady Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Brady Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Brady Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Brady Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3413 Brady Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3413 Brady Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3413 Brady Avenue offers parking.
Does 3413 Brady Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3413 Brady Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Brady Avenue have a pool?
No, 3413 Brady Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Brady Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3413 Brady Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Brady Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 Brady Avenue has units with dishwashers.

