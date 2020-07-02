Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
3412 Derby Court
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:43 AM
3412 Derby Court
3412 Derby Court
No Longer Available
3412 Derby Court, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3412 Derby Court have any available units?
3412 Derby Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3412 Derby Court currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Derby Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Derby Court pet-friendly?
No, 3412 Derby Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3412 Derby Court offer parking?
No, 3412 Derby Court does not offer parking.
Does 3412 Derby Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Derby Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Derby Court have a pool?
No, 3412 Derby Court does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Derby Court have accessible units?
No, 3412 Derby Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Derby Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 Derby Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3412 Derby Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3412 Derby Court does not have units with air conditioning.
