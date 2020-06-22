All apartments in Fort Worth
3409 Westfield Ave
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:38 AM

3409 Westfield Ave

3409 Westfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3409 Westfield Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Westfield Ave have any available units?
3409 Westfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 Westfield Ave have?
Some of 3409 Westfield Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Westfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Westfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Westfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3409 Westfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3409 Westfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3409 Westfield Ave offers parking.
Does 3409 Westfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Westfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Westfield Ave have a pool?
No, 3409 Westfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Westfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3409 Westfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Westfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 Westfield Ave has units with dishwashers.

