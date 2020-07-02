All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3409 Roddy Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Roddy Drive have any available units?
3409 Roddy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3409 Roddy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Roddy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Roddy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3409 Roddy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3409 Roddy Drive offer parking?
No, 3409 Roddy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3409 Roddy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Roddy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Roddy Drive have a pool?
No, 3409 Roddy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Roddy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3409 Roddy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Roddy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 Roddy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3409 Roddy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3409 Roddy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

