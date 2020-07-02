Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3405 May Street
3405 May Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3405 May Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Worth Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom 1 and half bath with large fenced yard. Recently remodeled with fresh paint, new carpet, updated bathrooms and recessed lighting throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3405 May Street have any available units?
3405 May Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3405 May Street have?
Some of 3405 May Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3405 May Street currently offering any rent specials?
3405 May Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 May Street pet-friendly?
No, 3405 May Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3405 May Street offer parking?
Yes, 3405 May Street offers parking.
Does 3405 May Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 May Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 May Street have a pool?
No, 3405 May Street does not have a pool.
Does 3405 May Street have accessible units?
No, 3405 May Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 May Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 May Street has units with dishwashers.
