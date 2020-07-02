Rent Calculator
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:57 PM
3404 Highlawn Terrace
3404 High Lawn Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
3404 High Lawn Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Amenities
patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move in Ready home with large back yard, lots of space for kids to play. Large covered patio and storage out back. Newer windows for energy efficient, ceramic title floor throughout the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3404 Highlawn Terrace have any available units?
3404 Highlawn Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3404 Highlawn Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Highlawn Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Highlawn Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3404 Highlawn Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3404 Highlawn Terrace offer parking?
No, 3404 Highlawn Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3404 Highlawn Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Highlawn Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Highlawn Terrace have a pool?
No, 3404 Highlawn Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Highlawn Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3404 Highlawn Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Highlawn Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 Highlawn Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3404 Highlawn Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3404 Highlawn Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
