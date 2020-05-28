3401 Hampshire Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities

A Newly Remodeled Homed, with entire Fresh Paint inside

RENT AND DEPOSIT CAN BE BASED ON CREDIT & RENTAL HISTORY & TERM OF LEASE LONGER LEASE CAN BE APPLIED TO GET A GREAT RENTAL RATE



BUYER REP TO CONFIRM ROOM COUNT AND SCHOOLS LISTED