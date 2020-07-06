All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:17 AM

3368 Chapel Ridge Way

3368 Chapel Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

3368 Chapel Ridge Way, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Westland Texas

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3368 Chapel Ridge Way have any available units?
3368 Chapel Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3368 Chapel Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
3368 Chapel Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3368 Chapel Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3368 Chapel Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 3368 Chapel Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 3368 Chapel Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 3368 Chapel Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3368 Chapel Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3368 Chapel Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 3368 Chapel Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 3368 Chapel Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 3368 Chapel Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3368 Chapel Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3368 Chapel Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3368 Chapel Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3368 Chapel Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.

