336 Fossil Bridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131 Trails Of Fossil Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with an office located in quiet subdivision! This home has an open floor plan with a large living space and gorgeous flooring! Tons of cabinet space in kitchen. Located in award winning Northwest ISD!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 336 Fossil Bridge Drive have any available units?
336 Fossil Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Fossil Bridge Drive have?
Some of 336 Fossil Bridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Fossil Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
336 Fossil Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.