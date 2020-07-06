All apartments in Fort Worth
336 Fossil Bridge Drive
Last updated April 29 2019 at 9:28 AM

336 Fossil Bridge Drive

336 Fossil Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

336 Fossil Bridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with an office located in quiet subdivision! This home has an open floor plan with a large living space and gorgeous flooring! Tons of cabinet space in kitchen. Located in award winning Northwest ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Fossil Bridge Drive have any available units?
336 Fossil Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Fossil Bridge Drive have?
Some of 336 Fossil Bridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Fossil Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
336 Fossil Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Fossil Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 336 Fossil Bridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 336 Fossil Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 336 Fossil Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 336 Fossil Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Fossil Bridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Fossil Bridge Drive have a pool?
No, 336 Fossil Bridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 336 Fossil Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 336 Fossil Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Fossil Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 Fossil Bridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

