Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3333 Darcy Street

3333 Darcy Street · No Longer Available
Location

3333 Darcy Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cultural District

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All brand new appliances. New paint, new bathroom, new wood floor. New carpet in bedroom. Walking in closet. Reserved garage parking. Gated community. Walk 3 to 5 minutes to UNTHSC. Cross street are garden and museum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Darcy Street have any available units?
3333 Darcy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 Darcy Street have?
Some of 3333 Darcy Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Darcy Street currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Darcy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Darcy Street pet-friendly?
No, 3333 Darcy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3333 Darcy Street offer parking?
Yes, 3333 Darcy Street offers parking.
Does 3333 Darcy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Darcy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Darcy Street have a pool?
No, 3333 Darcy Street does not have a pool.
Does 3333 Darcy Street have accessible units?
No, 3333 Darcy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Darcy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 Darcy Street has units with dishwashers.

