Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:33 AM

3331 Avenue K

3331 Avenue K · No Longer Available
Location

3331 Avenue K, Fort Worth, TX 76105

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 Avenue K have any available units?
3331 Avenue K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3331 Avenue K have?
Some of 3331 Avenue K's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3331 Avenue K currently offering any rent specials?
3331 Avenue K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 Avenue K pet-friendly?
Yes, 3331 Avenue K is pet friendly.
Does 3331 Avenue K offer parking?
No, 3331 Avenue K does not offer parking.
Does 3331 Avenue K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3331 Avenue K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 Avenue K have a pool?
No, 3331 Avenue K does not have a pool.
Does 3331 Avenue K have accessible units?
No, 3331 Avenue K does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 Avenue K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3331 Avenue K has units with dishwashers.

