All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 333 Shadow Grass Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Fort Worth, TX
333 Shadow Grass Avenue
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:53 AM
333 Shadow Grass Avenue
333 Shadow Grass Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
333 Shadow Grass Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 333 Shadow Grass Avenue have any available units?
333 Shadow Grass Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 333 Shadow Grass Avenue have?
Some of 333 Shadow Grass Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 333 Shadow Grass Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
333 Shadow Grass Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Shadow Grass Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 333 Shadow Grass Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 333 Shadow Grass Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 333 Shadow Grass Avenue offers parking.
Does 333 Shadow Grass Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Shadow Grass Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Shadow Grass Avenue have a pool?
No, 333 Shadow Grass Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 333 Shadow Grass Avenue have accessible units?
No, 333 Shadow Grass Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Shadow Grass Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Shadow Grass Avenue has units with dishwashers.
