All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3328 Hedrick Street.
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3328 Hedrick Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
3328 Hedrick Street
3328 Hedrick Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3328 Hedrick Street, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Bonnie Brae
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1958
Deposits: $1,550.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3328 Hedrick Street have any available units?
3328 Hedrick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3328 Hedrick Street currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Hedrick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Hedrick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3328 Hedrick Street is pet friendly.
Does 3328 Hedrick Street offer parking?
No, 3328 Hedrick Street does not offer parking.
Does 3328 Hedrick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 Hedrick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Hedrick Street have a pool?
No, 3328 Hedrick Street does not have a pool.
Does 3328 Hedrick Street have accessible units?
No, 3328 Hedrick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Hedrick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 Hedrick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 Hedrick Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 Hedrick Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
