All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3328 Hedrick Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3328 Hedrick Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3328 Hedrick Street

3328 Hedrick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3328 Hedrick Street, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Bonnie Brae

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1958

Deposits: $1,550.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 Hedrick Street have any available units?
3328 Hedrick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3328 Hedrick Street currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Hedrick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Hedrick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3328 Hedrick Street is pet friendly.
Does 3328 Hedrick Street offer parking?
No, 3328 Hedrick Street does not offer parking.
Does 3328 Hedrick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 Hedrick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Hedrick Street have a pool?
No, 3328 Hedrick Street does not have a pool.
Does 3328 Hedrick Street have accessible units?
No, 3328 Hedrick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Hedrick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 Hedrick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 Hedrick Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 Hedrick Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University