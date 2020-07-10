3324 South University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Bluebonnet Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3324 S UNIVERSITY Available 08/01/20 Duplex Walking Distance from TCU - Spacious 2 bedroom duplex is a prefect place to relax or entertain friends. Amenities include wood flooring, decorative fireplace and updated kitchen.
(RLNE5803316)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3324 S UNIVERSITY have any available units?
3324 S UNIVERSITY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3324 S UNIVERSITY currently offering any rent specials?
3324 S UNIVERSITY is not currently offering any rent specials.