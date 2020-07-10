All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

3324 S UNIVERSITY

3324 South University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3324 South University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3324 S UNIVERSITY Available 08/01/20 Duplex Walking Distance from TCU - Spacious 2 bedroom duplex is a prefect place to relax or entertain friends. Amenities include wood flooring, decorative fireplace and updated kitchen.

(RLNE5803316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 S UNIVERSITY have any available units?
3324 S UNIVERSITY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3324 S UNIVERSITY currently offering any rent specials?
3324 S UNIVERSITY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 S UNIVERSITY pet-friendly?
No, 3324 S UNIVERSITY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3324 S UNIVERSITY offer parking?
No, 3324 S UNIVERSITY does not offer parking.
Does 3324 S UNIVERSITY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3324 S UNIVERSITY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 S UNIVERSITY have a pool?
No, 3324 S UNIVERSITY does not have a pool.
Does 3324 S UNIVERSITY have accessible units?
No, 3324 S UNIVERSITY does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 S UNIVERSITY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3324 S UNIVERSITY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3324 S UNIVERSITY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3324 S UNIVERSITY does not have units with air conditioning.

