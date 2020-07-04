Rent Calculator
3318 S University Drive
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:11 AM
1 of 9
3318 S University Drive
3318 S University Dr
No Longer Available
Location
3318 S University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3318 S University Drive have any available units?
3318 S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3318 S University Drive have?
Some of 3318 S University Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3318 S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3318 S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 S University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3318 S University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3318 S University Drive offer parking?
No, 3318 S University Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3318 S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 S University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 S University Drive have a pool?
No, 3318 S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3318 S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3318 S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3318 S University Drive has units with dishwashers.
