Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:11 AM

3318 S University Drive

3318 S University Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3318 S University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 S University Drive have any available units?
3318 S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 S University Drive have?
Some of 3318 S University Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3318 S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 S University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3318 S University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3318 S University Drive offer parking?
No, 3318 S University Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3318 S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 S University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 S University Drive have a pool?
No, 3318 S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3318 S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3318 S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3318 S University Drive has units with dishwashers.

