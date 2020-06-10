All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 10 2019 at 5:57 AM

3317 S University Drive

3317 S University Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3317 S University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 1 bedroom garage apt within walking distance of TCU campus. Complimentary washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

