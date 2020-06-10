Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3317 S University Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 5:57 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3317 S University Drive
3317 S University Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
3317 S University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 1 bedroom garage apt within walking distance of TCU campus. Complimentary washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3317 S University Drive have any available units?
3317 S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3317 S University Drive have?
Some of 3317 S University Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3317 S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3317 S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 S University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3317 S University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3317 S University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3317 S University Drive offers parking.
Does 3317 S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 S University Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 S University Drive have a pool?
No, 3317 S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3317 S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3317 S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 S University Drive has units with dishwashers.
