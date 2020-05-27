All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:32 AM

3317 Hatcher St

3317 Hatcher Street · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Hatcher Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single-family home - Tenant pays all bills (water & electric)
Central air, central heat
One car Garage
1,521 Square feet
Rent $1200.00
Deposit $1200
3 bedroom
2 bathroom

(RLNE4874925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Hatcher St have any available units?
3317 Hatcher St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3317 Hatcher St currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Hatcher St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Hatcher St pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Hatcher St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3317 Hatcher St offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Hatcher St offers parking.
Does 3317 Hatcher St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Hatcher St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Hatcher St have a pool?
No, 3317 Hatcher St does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Hatcher St have accessible units?
No, 3317 Hatcher St does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Hatcher St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 Hatcher St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3317 Hatcher St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3317 Hatcher St has units with air conditioning.

