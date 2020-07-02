Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3313 Stonewall Lane
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:16 AM
3313 Stonewall Lane
3313 Stonewall Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3313 Stonewall Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3-2-2 Duplex in Crowley ISD. Both sides avail. 3315 is $1395 and 3313 is $1325. Housing vouchers accepted. Move in ready. Fenced yard and good size living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3313 Stonewall Lane have any available units?
3313 Stonewall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3313 Stonewall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Stonewall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Stonewall Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3313 Stonewall Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3313 Stonewall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3313 Stonewall Lane offers parking.
Does 3313 Stonewall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Stonewall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Stonewall Lane have a pool?
No, 3313 Stonewall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Stonewall Lane have accessible units?
No, 3313 Stonewall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Stonewall Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3313 Stonewall Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 Stonewall Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 Stonewall Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
