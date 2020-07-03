All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3313 S University Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3313 S University Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:12 AM

3313 S University Drive

3313 South University Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3313 South University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Great little spanish house 3 blocks from TCU in the heart of Bluebonnet Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 S University Drive have any available units?
3313 S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3313 S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3313 S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 S University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3313 S University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3313 S University Drive offer parking?
No, 3313 S University Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3313 S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 S University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 S University Drive have a pool?
No, 3313 S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3313 S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3313 S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 S University Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 S University Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 S University Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University