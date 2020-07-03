All apartments in Fort Worth
3309 Chapel Wood Court

3309 Chapel Wood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Chapel Wood Court, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Westland Texas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Chapel Wood Court have any available units?
3309 Chapel Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 Chapel Wood Court have?
Some of 3309 Chapel Wood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Chapel Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Chapel Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Chapel Wood Court pet-friendly?
No, 3309 Chapel Wood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3309 Chapel Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 3309 Chapel Wood Court offers parking.
Does 3309 Chapel Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Chapel Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Chapel Wood Court have a pool?
No, 3309 Chapel Wood Court does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Chapel Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 3309 Chapel Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Chapel Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3309 Chapel Wood Court has units with dishwashers.

