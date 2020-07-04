All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
3308 Tori Trail
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

3308 Tori Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Saratoga

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Immaculate energy efficient open concept one story home located in Saratoga. This 3-bed, 2-bath property features a large kitchen, granite counters,over sized granite island w breakfast bar, open to living area, carpet,tile flooring, mstr bath w double vanities, walk in shower, garden tub, spacious front & back covered patios. Community pool, ponds, park, bike & walk path. Within walking distance to award winning Kay Granger Elementary. Convenient commute to major Hwys and award winning NWISD. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Tori Trail have any available units?
3308 Tori Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Tori Trail have?
Some of 3308 Tori Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Tori Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Tori Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Tori Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Tori Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3308 Tori Trail offer parking?
No, 3308 Tori Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3308 Tori Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Tori Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Tori Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3308 Tori Trail has a pool.
Does 3308 Tori Trail have accessible units?
No, 3308 Tori Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Tori Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Tori Trail has units with dishwashers.

