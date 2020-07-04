3308 Tori Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Immaculate energy efficient open concept one story home located in Saratoga. This 3-bed, 2-bath property features a large kitchen, granite counters,over sized granite island w breakfast bar, open to living area, carpet,tile flooring, mstr bath w double vanities, walk in shower, garden tub, spacious front & back covered patios. Community pool, ponds, park, bike & walk path. Within walking distance to award winning Kay Granger Elementary. Convenient commute to major Hwys and award winning NWISD. Move in ready!