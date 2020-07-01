All apartments in Fort Worth
3308 Leith Ave

3308 Leith Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Leith Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This home features a large kitchen with new stainless appliances. Big living area with fireplace. Nice bedrooms with great closets. Updated bathrooms. Awesome backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Leith Ave have any available units?
3308 Leith Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Leith Ave have?
Some of 3308 Leith Ave's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Leith Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Leith Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Leith Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Leith Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3308 Leith Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Leith Ave offers parking.
Does 3308 Leith Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Leith Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Leith Ave have a pool?
No, 3308 Leith Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Leith Ave have accessible units?
No, 3308 Leith Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Leith Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 Leith Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

