Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3302 S University Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:16 PM

3302 S University Drive

3302 S University Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3302 S University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
REMODELED!! All large rooms! 5 Reserved parking spaces. Energy efficient and quiet with new thermal windows, insulation and Steel doors. Brand new luxurious kitchen with tons of storage! Smart Phone compatible digital keyless door locks. All large bedrooms with one that will fit 2 Queen beds! Remodeled bathrooms with 1 bathroom with a double sink. Easily fit 5 people! Can combine with upstairs and or back apartment for a larger group of people! Tenant to pay utilities. Landlord provides lawn care

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 S University Drive have any available units?
3302 S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 S University Drive have?
Some of 3302 S University Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3302 S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 S University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3302 S University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3302 S University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3302 S University Drive offers parking.
Does 3302 S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3302 S University Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 S University Drive have a pool?
No, 3302 S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3302 S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3302 S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 S University Drive has units with dishwashers.

