Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:58 AM

3301 Mission Street

3301 Mission Street · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Mission Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Court

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful Home close to TCU. Walk to Bluebonnet Circle, shopping, grocery and local eateries. Home is available June 2019 and is close enough to walk or cycle to TCU. Updated tile in kitchen and bath's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Mission Street have any available units?
3301 Mission Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Mission Street have?
Some of 3301 Mission Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Mission Street currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Mission Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Mission Street pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Mission Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3301 Mission Street offer parking?
No, 3301 Mission Street does not offer parking.
Does 3301 Mission Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Mission Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Mission Street have a pool?
No, 3301 Mission Street does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Mission Street have accessible units?
No, 3301 Mission Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Mission Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 Mission Street has units with dishwashers.

