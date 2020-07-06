All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:10 AM

328 Branding Iron Trail

328 Branding Iron Trail · No Longer Available
Location

328 Branding Iron Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Bar Ranch

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Open Concept home with spacious kitchen. Lots of storage and counter space. Master suite features double vanities and separate tub and shower. Convenient location from school, community pool and play ground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Branding Iron Trail have any available units?
328 Branding Iron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 Branding Iron Trail have?
Some of 328 Branding Iron Trail's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Branding Iron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
328 Branding Iron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Branding Iron Trail pet-friendly?
No, 328 Branding Iron Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 328 Branding Iron Trail offer parking?
Yes, 328 Branding Iron Trail offers parking.
Does 328 Branding Iron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Branding Iron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Branding Iron Trail have a pool?
Yes, 328 Branding Iron Trail has a pool.
Does 328 Branding Iron Trail have accessible units?
No, 328 Branding Iron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Branding Iron Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Branding Iron Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

