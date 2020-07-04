Rent Calculator
3257 Quentin Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3257 Quentin Ct
3257 Quentin Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3257 Quentin Court, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very cute home recently remodeled. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and living. New AC and refinished hardwood floors. ceramic tile. Nice kitchen with new appliances, new countertops and breakfast area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3257 Quentin Ct have any available units?
3257 Quentin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3257 Quentin Ct have?
Some of 3257 Quentin Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3257 Quentin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3257 Quentin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3257 Quentin Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3257 Quentin Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3257 Quentin Ct offer parking?
No, 3257 Quentin Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3257 Quentin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3257 Quentin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3257 Quentin Ct have a pool?
No, 3257 Quentin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3257 Quentin Ct have accessible units?
No, 3257 Quentin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3257 Quentin Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3257 Quentin Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
