Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:35 PM

3251 Amber Court

3251 Amber Court · No Longer Available
Location

3251 Amber Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has recently been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 Amber Court have any available units?
3251 Amber Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 Amber Court have?
Some of 3251 Amber Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 Amber Court currently offering any rent specials?
3251 Amber Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 Amber Court pet-friendly?
No, 3251 Amber Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3251 Amber Court offer parking?
Yes, 3251 Amber Court offers parking.
Does 3251 Amber Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3251 Amber Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 Amber Court have a pool?
No, 3251 Amber Court does not have a pool.
Does 3251 Amber Court have accessible units?
No, 3251 Amber Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 Amber Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3251 Amber Court has units with dishwashers.

