325 Chasmier Way, Fort Worth, TX 76134 Southbrook Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home with wood patio deck great for entertainment. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen creates great entertainment environment; charming fireplace adds warmth to cold winter nights! Ready for a new family!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 325 Chasmier Way have any available units?
325 Chasmier Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Chasmier Way have?
Some of 325 Chasmier Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Chasmier Way currently offering any rent specials?
325 Chasmier Way is not currently offering any rent specials.