All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 325 Chasmier Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
325 Chasmier Way
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:45 PM

325 Chasmier Way

325 Chasmier Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

325 Chasmier Way, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Southbrook Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home with wood patio deck great for entertainment. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen creates great entertainment environment; charming fireplace adds warmth to cold winter nights! Ready for a new family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Chasmier Way have any available units?
325 Chasmier Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Chasmier Way have?
Some of 325 Chasmier Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Chasmier Way currently offering any rent specials?
325 Chasmier Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Chasmier Way pet-friendly?
No, 325 Chasmier Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 325 Chasmier Way offer parking?
Yes, 325 Chasmier Way offers parking.
Does 325 Chasmier Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Chasmier Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Chasmier Way have a pool?
No, 325 Chasmier Way does not have a pool.
Does 325 Chasmier Way have accessible units?
No, 325 Chasmier Way does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Chasmier Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Chasmier Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University