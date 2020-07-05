All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:44 PM

3244 Rogers Avenue

3244 Rogers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3244 Rogers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Perfect 3 bedroom house for students in June 2020 or for anyone needing temporary spot in the heart of Fort Worth. (owners son is moving in June 1, 2021).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3244 Rogers Avenue have any available units?
3244 Rogers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3244 Rogers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3244 Rogers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 Rogers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3244 Rogers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3244 Rogers Avenue offer parking?
No, 3244 Rogers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3244 Rogers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3244 Rogers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 Rogers Avenue have a pool?
No, 3244 Rogers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3244 Rogers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3244 Rogers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 Rogers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3244 Rogers Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3244 Rogers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3244 Rogers Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

