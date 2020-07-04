3241 S. University Dr

Amenities

4 Beds w/ a Study/Media Room- $500 off first month's rent - Walking distance to campus, open living concept, granite countertops, and complimentary monthly maid service. Extra room for study/movie room. 1 to 1 parking for each student.



Open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances. Complimentary monthly maid service and lawn care are provided by the owner. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Parental guarantors are required.



No Pets Allowed



