All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3241 Cockrell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3241 Cockrell Avenue
Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:25 AM

3241 Cockrell Avenue

3241 Cockrell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3241 Cockrell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A charming cottage, close to TCU, shopping and downtown Fort Worth. With beautiful wood and ceramic tile floors, this brick and stone home retains the nostalgia of bygone days yet with modern amenities that make this house a gem of a find

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 Cockrell Avenue have any available units?
3241 Cockrell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3241 Cockrell Avenue have?
Some of 3241 Cockrell Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 Cockrell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3241 Cockrell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 Cockrell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3241 Cockrell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3241 Cockrell Avenue offer parking?
No, 3241 Cockrell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3241 Cockrell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3241 Cockrell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 Cockrell Avenue have a pool?
No, 3241 Cockrell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3241 Cockrell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3241 Cockrell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 Cockrell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3241 Cockrell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University