Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:36 PM

3240 S University Drive

3240 South University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3240 South University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
TCU Students Welcome! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is walking distance to the TCU Campus!!! Fridge, washer and dryer all provided. Available June 1st, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 S University Drive have any available units?
3240 S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3240 S University Drive have?
Some of 3240 S University Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3240 S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 S University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3240 S University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3240 S University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3240 S University Drive offers parking.
Does 3240 S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3240 S University Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 S University Drive have a pool?
No, 3240 S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3240 S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3240 S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 S University Drive has units with dishwashers.

