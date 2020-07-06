Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
324 Marble Creek Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:17 AM
324 Marble Creek Drive
324 Marble Creek Drive
No Longer Available
Location
324 Marble Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Like NEW HOUSE!!! Excellent floor plan, Granite counter top in the kitchen, Great Neighborhood, Approximately 10 to 15 Minutes to Alliance Town Center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 324 Marble Creek Drive have any available units?
324 Marble Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 324 Marble Creek Drive have?
Some of 324 Marble Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 324 Marble Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
324 Marble Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Marble Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 324 Marble Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 324 Marble Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 324 Marble Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 324 Marble Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 Marble Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Marble Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 324 Marble Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 324 Marble Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 324 Marble Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Marble Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Marble Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
