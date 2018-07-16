All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 6 2019 at 3:52 AM

3239 S. University

3239 S University Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3239 S University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE SUMMER 2020 $4500

DESCRIPTION:Fabulous upstairs duplex 2 blocks from TCU.
Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature ipe wood floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bath includes jacuzzi tub.
Yard maintenance is provided.
FEATURES: central heat/air, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer, walk in closets, balcony, covered parking, security system. 3 Covered Parking 2 Uncovered
See more properties @weimerproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 S. University have any available units?
3239 S. University doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3239 S. University have?
Some of 3239 S. University's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3239 S. University currently offering any rent specials?
3239 S. University is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 S. University pet-friendly?
No, 3239 S. University is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3239 S. University offer parking?
Yes, 3239 S. University offers parking.
Does 3239 S. University have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3239 S. University offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 S. University have a pool?
No, 3239 S. University does not have a pool.
Does 3239 S. University have accessible units?
No, 3239 S. University does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 S. University have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3239 S. University has units with dishwashers.

