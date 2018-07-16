3239 S. University

Amenities
AVAILABLE SUMMER 2020 $4500
DESCRIPTION:Fabulous upstairs duplex 2 blocks from TCU.
Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature ipe wood floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bath includes jacuzzi tub.
Yard maintenance is provided.
FEATURES: central heat/air, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer, walk in closets, balcony, covered parking, security system. 3 Covered Parking 2 Uncovered
