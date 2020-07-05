All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:27 PM

3236 Tex Boulevard

3236 Tex Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3236 Tex Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN TUESDAY 6-25-2019 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm. Stop by for a quick look. Beautiful home between Camp Bowie and I-30. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas. Covered port for the cars and a workshop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 Tex Boulevard have any available units?
3236 Tex Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3236 Tex Boulevard have?
Some of 3236 Tex Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 Tex Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Tex Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Tex Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3236 Tex Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3236 Tex Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3236 Tex Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3236 Tex Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3236 Tex Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Tex Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3236 Tex Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Tex Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3236 Tex Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Tex Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3236 Tex Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

