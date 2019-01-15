Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3236 Cockrell Avenue
3236 Cockrell Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
3236 Cockrell Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming 1940's bungalow. 4 Bedrooms 2.5 baths. Home is conveniently located within walking distance of TCU, restaurants, and shops. Oversize laundry room with washer and dryer. Lots of extra storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3236 Cockrell Avenue have any available units?
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
Fort Worth Rent Report
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3236 Cockrell Avenue have?
Amenities section
Amenities section
.
Is 3236 Cockrell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Cockrell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Cockrell Avenue pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3236 Cockrell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3236 Cockrell Avenue offers parking.
Does 3236 Cockrell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3236 Cockrell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Cockrell Avenue have a pool?
No, 3236 Cockrell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Cockrell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3236 Cockrell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Cockrell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3236 Cockrell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
