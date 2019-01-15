All apartments in Fort Worth
3236 Cockrell Avenue

3236 Cockrell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3236 Cockrell Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming 1940's bungalow. 4 Bedrooms 2.5 baths. Home is conveniently located within walking distance of TCU, restaurants, and shops. Oversize laundry room with washer and dryer. Lots of extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 Cockrell Avenue have any available units?
3236 Cockrell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3236 Cockrell Avenue have?
Some of 3236 Cockrell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 Cockrell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Cockrell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Cockrell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3236 Cockrell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3236 Cockrell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3236 Cockrell Avenue offers parking.
Does 3236 Cockrell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3236 Cockrell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Cockrell Avenue have a pool?
No, 3236 Cockrell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Cockrell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3236 Cockrell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Cockrell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3236 Cockrell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

