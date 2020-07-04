Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3233 Bonnie Drive - 120
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3233 Bonnie Drive - 120
3233 Bonnie Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
3233 Bonnie Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
our 1 bedroom 1 BATH Apartment has beautiful BACKSPLASH in kitchen, Dishwasher, Double stainless steel sink, Refrigerator, Stove.
Beautiful 2 ACCENT walls , Ceiling fans in bedroom and Dining area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 have any available units?
3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 have?
Some of 3233 Bonnie Drive - 120's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 currently offering any rent specials?
3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 pet-friendly?
No, 3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 offer parking?
Yes, 3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 offers parking.
Does 3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 have a pool?
Yes, 3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 has a pool.
Does 3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 have accessible units?
No, 3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 Bonnie Drive - 120 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
