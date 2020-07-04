Rent Calculator
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:43 AM
3231 S University Drive
3231 S University Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
3231 S University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
This is a darling duplex in the heart of Fort Worth offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and close to shopping, schools and TCU.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3231 S University Drive have any available units?
3231 S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3231 S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3231 S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 S University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3231 S University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3231 S University Drive offer parking?
No, 3231 S University Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3231 S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3231 S University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 S University Drive have a pool?
No, 3231 S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3231 S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3231 S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3231 S University Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3231 S University Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3231 S University Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
