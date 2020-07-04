All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:24 PM

3229 Bonnie Drive - 231

3229 Bonnie Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3229 Bonnie Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
our 1 bedroom 1 BATH Apartment has beautiful BACKSPLASH in kitchen, Dishwasher, Double stainless steel sink, Refrigerator, Stove.

Beautiful 2 ACCENT walls , Ceiling fans in bedroom and Dining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 have any available units?
3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 have?
Some of 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 pet-friendly?
No, 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 offer parking?
Yes, 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 offers parking.
Does 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 have a pool?
Yes, 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 has a pool.
Does 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 have accessible units?
No, 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 has units with dishwashers.

