Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3229 Bonnie Drive - 231
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:24 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3229 Bonnie Drive - 231
3229 Bonnie Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3229 Bonnie Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
our 1 bedroom 1 BATH Apartment has beautiful BACKSPLASH in kitchen, Dishwasher, Double stainless steel sink, Refrigerator, Stove.
Beautiful 2 ACCENT walls , Ceiling fans in bedroom and Dining area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 have any available units?
3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 have?
Some of 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 pet-friendly?
No, 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 offer parking?
Yes, 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 offers parking.
Does 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 have a pool?
Yes, 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 has a pool.
Does 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 have accessible units?
No, 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3229 Bonnie Drive - 231 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University