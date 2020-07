Amenities

Great house located 2 blocks from TCU campus. This 1,300 square foot house is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with huge bedrooms, large laundry room, a newly updated bathroom and loads of closet space including a cedar closet. Hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, fully equipped kitchen, side porch, fenced in backyard, 1 car garage with a little room off the garage, extra storage. Washer and dryer are included with the house, ceiling fans throughout. Available summer 2019