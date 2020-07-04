All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

3221 Wabash Avenue

3221 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3221 Wabash Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Rare single family property with a back yard within walking distance to TCU's campus available for the 2020-21 school year. Large living area and large bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fenced yard and 3 off street parking spots with lawn care provided by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Wabash Avenue have any available units?
3221 Wabash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 3221 Wabash Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Wabash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3221 Wabash Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3221 Wabash Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Wabash Avenue offers parking.
Does 3221 Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3221 Wabash Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 3221 Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3221 Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3221 Wabash Avenue has units with dishwashers.

