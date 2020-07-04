3221 Wabash Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Rare single family property with a back yard within walking distance to TCU's campus available for the 2020-21 school year. Large living area and large bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fenced yard and 3 off street parking spots with lawn care provided by the landlord.