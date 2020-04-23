All apartments in Fort Worth
3217 NW 29th Street # 101 unit 101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3217 NW 29th Street # 101 unit 101

3217 Northwest 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3217 Northwest 29th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully done duplex in Fort Worth! - Beautifully redone duplex that is two story. The bedrooms are upstairs. Estimated to be about 1300 square feet. This duplex has both bedrooms are up and the ceiling is low in those rooms. This duplex does come with washer & dryer connections. The bathroom only has a shower.

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.

(RLNE2311920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

