3217 NW 29th Street # 101 unit 101

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully done duplex in Fort Worth! - Beautifully redone duplex that is two story. The bedrooms are upstairs. Estimated to be about 1300 square feet. This duplex has both bedrooms are up and the ceiling is low in those rooms. This duplex does come with washer & dryer connections. The bathroom only has a shower.



Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.



