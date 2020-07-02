All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3217 Marie Lane

3217 Marie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3217 Marie Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,874 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features plush carpeting throughout, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Marie Lane have any available units?
3217 Marie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 Marie Lane have?
Some of 3217 Marie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Marie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Marie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Marie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 Marie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3217 Marie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3217 Marie Lane offers parking.
Does 3217 Marie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 Marie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Marie Lane have a pool?
No, 3217 Marie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3217 Marie Lane have accessible units?
No, 3217 Marie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Marie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 Marie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

