Last updated May 8 2019 at 11:55 AM

3217 Karen Street

3217 Karen Street · No Longer Available
Location

3217 Karen Street, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon~ Apply Now

Gorgeous 3/2 DUPLEX Includes: Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen w/Granite Counter-Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances, 9ft. Ceilings, Dining Area, Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet and Beautiful Master Bathroom, Laundry Area, Attached Garage &Privacy Fenced Yard.

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

3217 Karen St.
Fort Worth, TX 76116

3/2 DUPLEX INCLUDING:
1100 Sq. Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Baths
9ft. Ceilings
GRANITE In Kitchen and Bathrooms
BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove w/Oven
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
Kitchen Pantry
Dining Area
Master Bedroom
Master Walk-In Closet
Master Bathroom
Laundry Area w/Full Size W/D Connections
Ceiling Fans
Attached Garage
Spacious Privacy Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly
MANY Beautiful Upgrades!!

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Great Fort Worth Location:
Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth
Near Ridgmar Mall
Located Off Camp Bowie
Near Joint Reserve Military Base
Minutes to GREAT Dining, Entertainment and Shopping!!

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management , LLC. TX license # 9002423
**Owner Agent **

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Karen Street have any available units?
3217 Karen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 Karen Street have?
Some of 3217 Karen Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Karen Street currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Karen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Karen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 Karen Street is pet friendly.
Does 3217 Karen Street offer parking?
Yes, 3217 Karen Street offers parking.
Does 3217 Karen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 Karen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Karen Street have a pool?
No, 3217 Karen Street does not have a pool.
Does 3217 Karen Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3217 Karen Street has accessible units.
Does 3217 Karen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3217 Karen Street has units with dishwashers.

