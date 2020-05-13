3217 Karen Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming Soon~ Apply Now



Gorgeous 3/2 DUPLEX Includes: Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen w/Granite Counter-Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances, 9ft. Ceilings, Dining Area, Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet and Beautiful Master Bathroom, Laundry Area, Attached Garage &Privacy Fenced Yard.



View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com



3217 Karen St.

Fort Worth, TX 76116



3/2 DUPLEX INCLUDING:

1100 Sq. Ft (+/-)

3 Bedrooms

2 Baths

9ft. Ceilings

GRANITE In Kitchen and Bathrooms

BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

INCLUDES Refrigerator

INCLUDES Stove w/Oven

INCLUDES Microwave

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Garbage Disposal

Kitchen Pantry

Dining Area

Master Bedroom

Master Walk-In Closet

Master Bathroom

Laundry Area w/Full Size W/D Connections

Ceiling Fans

Attached Garage

Spacious Privacy Fenced Yard

Pet Friendly

MANY Beautiful Upgrades!!



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Great Fort Worth Location:

Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth

Near Ridgmar Mall

Located Off Camp Bowie

Near Joint Reserve Military Base

Minutes to GREAT Dining, Entertainment and Shopping!!



Call TODAY!



"Keeping you happy in your home"



Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management , LLC. TX license # 9002423

**Owner Agent **



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.