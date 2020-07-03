Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3216 Strong Ave
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3216 Strong Ave
3216 Strong Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3216 Strong Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76105
South Poly
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed, 2 bath home has it all. Beautiful kitchen, central AC and Heat, Electric high efficiency water heater. Carpet in all the bedroom. High efficiency windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3216 Strong Ave have any available units?
3216 Strong Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3216 Strong Ave have?
Some of 3216 Strong Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3216 Strong Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Strong Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Strong Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3216 Strong Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3216 Strong Ave offer parking?
No, 3216 Strong Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3216 Strong Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 Strong Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Strong Ave have a pool?
No, 3216 Strong Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3216 Strong Ave have accessible units?
No, 3216 Strong Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Strong Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 Strong Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
