3213 Karen Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

NEW CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX AVAILABLE LATE MAY! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage. Vinyl wood look Flooring, Open Kitchen to entertain guests.Upgraded features with luxury high end finishes throughout. Granite counter tops, back splash and custom built cabinets. Stainless Steel Appliances. Separate Utility room with full size washer & dryer connections. Privacy fenced back yard. Ease of access to Fort Worth Downtown, Ridgmar Mall, Fort Worth Zoo and Joint Reserve Military Base. Close to Great Restaurants, Entertainment and Shopping.