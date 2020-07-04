All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:40 PM

3213 Karen Street

3213 Karen Street · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Karen Street, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX AVAILABLE LATE MAY! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage. Vinyl wood look Flooring, Open Kitchen to entertain guests.Upgraded features with luxury high end finishes throughout. Granite counter tops, back splash and custom built cabinets. Stainless Steel Appliances. Separate Utility room with full size washer & dryer connections. Privacy fenced back yard. Ease of access to Fort Worth Downtown, Ridgmar Mall, Fort Worth Zoo and Joint Reserve Military Base. Close to Great Restaurants, Entertainment and Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Karen Street have any available units?
3213 Karen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Karen Street have?
Some of 3213 Karen Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Karen Street currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Karen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Karen Street pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Karen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3213 Karen Street offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Karen Street offers parking.
Does 3213 Karen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Karen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Karen Street have a pool?
No, 3213 Karen Street does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Karen Street have accessible units?
No, 3213 Karen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Karen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Karen Street has units with dishwashers.

