3213 Forest Park Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cute 1940's cottage near TCU, W 7th St, Hospital District, Magnolia and downtown. Move in ready. Original hardwoods, granite in kitchen, large fenced back yard with a deck and gazebo. Comes with washer, dryer and fridge.