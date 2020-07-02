All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:08 PM

3213 Forest Park Boulevard

3213 Forest Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Forest Park Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Byers Mccart

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 1940's cottage near TCU, W 7th St, Hospital District, Magnolia and downtown. Move in ready. Original hardwoods, granite in kitchen, large fenced back yard with a deck and gazebo. Comes with washer, dryer and fridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Forest Park Boulevard have any available units?
3213 Forest Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Forest Park Boulevard have?
Some of 3213 Forest Park Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Forest Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Forest Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Forest Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Forest Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3213 Forest Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Forest Park Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3213 Forest Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3213 Forest Park Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Forest Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3213 Forest Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Forest Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3213 Forest Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Forest Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Forest Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

